US Coast Guard Continues to Provide Technical Support for Nigeria Port Security Compliance

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening port security in line with international standards, as the United States Coast Guard (USCG) continues to provide technical support for improved compliance with provisions of the International Ships and Ports Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

A delegation from the USCG, led by the Chief of International Port Security Operations, Mr. Bryan Ullmer, was in Nigeria on a five-day assessment visit to key port facilities in Lagos, including Rano, PTML, Five Star Logistics Terminal, Standard Flour Mill, and NNPC Jetty. The visit was aimed at evaluating the level of compliance of these facilities with the ISPS Code.

Speaking after the facility tour, Ullmer commended the progress made by Nigeria over the years, noting that the partnership between both countries has yielded tangible improvements in maritime security.

On his part, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, reiterated the Agency’s resolve to sustain the momentum and address all identified gaps to ensure Nigeria meets global best practices.

Dr. Mobereola also emphasized that the Agency, under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, is intensifying efforts to enhance compliance across all port facilities, noting that achieving full compliance will not only improve Nigeria’s global maritime reputation but also boost trade and investment opportunities.

The ongoing collaboration between NIMASA and the USCG forms part of broader efforts to align Nigeria’s maritime security framework with international standards, thereby enhancing the country’s competitiveness in global shipping and port operations.