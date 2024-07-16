Newport Shipping Partners with Unithai Shipyard

Newport Shipping announced a strategic partnership with Unithai Shipyard and Engineering in Thailand.

Unithai Shipyard and Engineering is known for its advanced facilities and technical capabilities, including:

Land area 688,000 m2 Unithai 2 191 x 34.4 m Up to 50,000 DWT Unithai 3 300 x 49.6 m Up to 180,000 DWT Quay 380 m, 1 x 45 t crane Floating Crane, 1 x 100 t

Advanced Workshops: Equipped with modern machinery and technology for comprehensive ship repair, retrofitting, and maintenance services.

Skilled Workforce: A team of experienced engineers and technicians dedicated to delivering high-quality service and ensuring safety and

efficiency in all operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Unithai Shipyard and Engineering, said Lianghui Xia, Managing Director, Newport Shipping. "Their reputation for excellence and strategic location in Thailand align perfectly with our vision to provide our clients with the best possible service worldwide. This

collaboration will significantly enhance our operational capabilities and service portfolio."