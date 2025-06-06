Next Geosolutions, Green Yard Kleven Convert Vessel for Subsea Surveys

Next Geosolutions Europe S.p.A., a marine geosciences and offshore construction support services company, and the Norwegian shipyard Green Yard Kleven announced a collaboration agreement for the conversion of the vessel named NG EXPLORER. The vessel will be converted to perform high-spec seabed surveys worldwide.

The NG EXPLORER is 58 meters long and 14 metres wide, and has got a draft of 4.5 meters, which makes her suitable also for shallow water environments.

Originally built in 2010 as an offshore vessel, it has recently been used in aquaculture but will now be rebuilt for operations in the offshore energy sector, specifically for geophysical, geotechnical, environmental and UXO seabed investigations.

The ship will be equipped with a new accommodation module to increase onboard personnel capacity, as well as meeting rooms, a control room, and offices. It will also be fitted with a launch and recovery system (LARS) for ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles). At the stern, an A-frame and various other deck equipment will be installed. The entire ship will be upgraded to operate also in high-temperature waters.

All equipment and materials removed from the vessel will either be reused in this conversion, repurposed for other projects at the yard, or sold. The goal is to keep waste generation to an absolute minimum. Green Yard Kleven has previously been involved in converting this vessel for another owner and is excited to once again extend the vessel’s lifespan and offer high-quality used equipment to the market.

Green Yard will deliver a complete turn-key project to Next Geosolutions, also including design and engineering, with its internal technical department supported by Nelton Design. The yard will also deliver equipment, new and 2nd hand, as well as coordinate the re-classing process. The vessel is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2025. Grieg Ship Brokers have been involved both in the purchase of the ship and in the process for her conversion.