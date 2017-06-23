MOL-MES Joint Development Next-generation Vessel Monitoring System

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced an agreement with Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (MES) to jointly develop next-generation vessel monitoring and support systems for practical applications and commercialization.

Based on the real time data, for example from navigation and machinery , acquired by data collecting units (products of MES), the joint development will encompass the next-generation vessel monitoring and support system, utilizing MOL's own operation experience and technologies as well as the experience of MES as a shipbuilder with the latest technologies, ICT, and system integrators.

Short cycle data and big data will also be analyzed from various aspects. Furthermore, this will boost MOL efforts to achieve the "prevention of marine incidents", the "prevention of equipment failure", and "optimized vessel routing" through the integration of ICT related components such as AI (artificial intelligence)

MOL and MES also participate in an Autonomous Ocean Transport system R&D project, selected by Japan 's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism (MLIT) for its fiscal year 2017 Transportation Research and Technology Promotion Program. The purpose of this project is to establish road maps toward autonomous vessels, which is expected to deliver safer and more efficient marine transportation.

In addition to MOL and MES initiating joint development projects, we invite other various maritime bodies such as engine makers, diesel generators, etc. with their innovative technologies which will support and compliment the next-generation vessel monitoring and support systems.

MOL positions this joint development as a part of the "ISHIN NEXT - MOL SMART SHIP PROJECT -", which was announced in November 2016 to promote advanced support of safe operation and environmental-friendly services. Also, our aim is to make MOL the first company to come to mind when customers are looking for a logistics business partner which fully utilizes ICT.