Nichols Brothers Launches Tug for Foss

Leisa Florence, the third of four ASD-90 Class tugs for Foss Maritime, was launched at Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) on Wednesday.

The ASD-90 Class tugs designed by Jensen Maritime Consultants are 100’ x 40’ Z-Drive tractor tugs are built to U.S. Coast Guard Subchapter “M” regulatory standards, with ABS loadline certification and UWILD notation.

The vessels are equipped with two MTU series 4000 main engines, meeting Tier 4 emission standards, coupled to Kongsberg US255 azimuth thrusters. The propulsion package will produce more than 90 tons of bollard pull giving the tug exceptional pulling power and maneuverability. The vessel is outfitted with Mackay Marine Electronics and Markey winches forward for ship assist and aft for barge towing.

Foss welcomed the Jamie Ann and the Sarah Avrick into its fleet in April and September respectively, the Leisa Florence will join the fleet in December after final outfitting and trials are completed at NBBB.