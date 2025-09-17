Nigerian President Lifts Emergency Rule, Resuming Crude Exports

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday lifted a six-month emergency rule in Rivers State, reinstating Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other officials, after saying that a constitutional crisis that had paralysed governance had been resolved.

The emergency rule, imposed on March 18, followed a standoff between Fubara and the state legislature that disrupted budget approvals and left the government in limbo. Tinubu said the measure was necessary to prevent anarchy.

Rivers State, located in the oil-producing Niger Delta, is an important hub for Nigeria's crude exports. Militants have previously targeted pipelines in the region, affecting output and revenue.

Tinubu said intelligence reports showed a "groundswell of a new spirit of understanding" among political stakeholders, paving the way for a return to democratic governance. The governor, his deputy, and the 31-member House of Assembly are expected to resume duties on September 18.

The emergency declaration triggered more than 40 legal challenges in courts across Abuja, Port Harcourt and Yenagoa. Tinubu defended the move as a constitutional tool to restore order, saying dissent was part of democratic practice.

(Reuters)