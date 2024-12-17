Just Do It! NIKE Commits to CMA CGM's New E-Barge Vessel Project

CMA CGM will build and deploy a zero emissions inland transport solution in Vietnam, a solution the company says is a "100% green electricity barge coupled with dedicated charging infrastructures" supplied by a new solar farm at Gemalink terminal in Cai Mep (25% owned by CMA CGM Group). A new dedicated solar farm on the premises of Gemalink will produce 1GWH of green electricity annually to recharge the e-barge.

From Binh Duong Province to the deep-sea terminal of Gemalink, the e-barge will make the 180 km return journey emitting zero greenhouse gas emissions, enabling to reduce by 778 tons of CO2 emissions every year, powered by electric batteries only.

The e-barge, an innovation co-designed by CMA CGM's New Build and R&D teams in partnership with CATL for the battery technology, will be recharged using 100% certified renewable electricity and will transport over 50 000TEUs annually.

NIKE has committed to optimize the use of the e-barge for NIKE shipments between Binh Duong Province and Gemalink. The e-barge is expected to begin operations in 2026.

CMA CGM Group has been present in Vietnam since 1989, currently operating five offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Haiphong, Danang and Quy Nhon with more than 550 employees. The group operates 29 weekly mainline services in 7 ports across the country, connecting major global destinations to a cutting-edge intermodal network through CEVA Logistics.



Image courtesy CMA CGM Group