NMM Acquires Five Containerships

Greek owner and operator of dry cargo vessels Navios Maritime Partners has taken delivery of five containerships upon the liquidation of Navios Europe.



The five vessels comprise three Sub-Panamaxes and two Panamaxes, has been acquired for about USD 52 million.



The vessels - 2,007 TEU Esperanza N, the 2,741 TEU Protostar N, the 2,824 TEU Harmony N, the 3,091 TEU Castor N and the 3,398 TEU Solar N - were built between 2006 and 2008.



Navios Partners received approximately $49.6 million in satisfaction of its receivable from Navios Europe I.



Separately, Navios Partners incurred a $23.5 million loan from a commercial bank, with interest at LIBOR plus 400 bps and a maturity in September 2020.