NOAA, Northrop Grumman to Release Sonar Images of the USS Monitor Shipwreck Site

NOAA and Northrop Grumman will release the first-ever high definition sonar images of the USS Monitor shipwreck site during a media briefing on Saturday, March 7. The briefing will include presentations from members of the research team. Reporters will also have the opportunity to tour the Batten Conservation Complex, the primary conservation facility for artifacts recovered from the Monitor, including the revolving gun turret, Dahlgren guns, and steam engine.

In September 2025, members of Northrop Grumman’s Technology for Conservation team, along with scientists from NOAA and Stantec, deployed an AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) with an advanced sonar system, µSAS, to capture high-resolution imagery of the Monitor shipwreck site off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The fine-scale sonar scans will be used to help the public explore, understand, and protect NOAA’s Monitor National Marine Sanctuary. Scientists from SEARCH participated in some of the planning meetings.

NOAA designated the wreck of the USS Monitor as the nation's first national marine sanctuary on January 30, 1975. NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries manages the shipwreck through long-term monitoring, research, and public engagement. Once a marvel of 19th-century naval engineering and a weapon of war, Monitor continues to serve the nation today through technology, innovation and education.

The media briefing will coincide with Battle of Hampton Roads Commemoration Day activities at The Mariners’ Museum and Park in Newport News, Virginia. The museum is the principal repository and conservation facility for USS Monitor artifacts recovered from the site, and the official visitor center for Monitor National Marine Sanctuary.

WHAT

Media briefing on leveraging Northrop Grumman’s µSAS technology for the USS Monitor mission

WHEN

Saturday, March 7; 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST

WHERE

The Mariners’ Museum and Park, 100 Museum Drive, Newport News, Virginia 23606

WHO

Sabrina Jones, senior director of advancement, The Mariners’ Museum and Park

Jeff Gray, NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries acting director, Northeast and Great Lakes Region

Tane Casserley, research and resource protection coordinator, NOAA’s Monitor National Marine Sanctuary

Mike Witt, Ph.D, vice president and chief environment, quality and safety officer, Northrop Grumman

Kevin Gallagher, sonar architect, Northrop Grumman

Jennifer VanBerschot, technical lead, Northrop Grumman

Kelly Swindle, senior marine biologist, Stantec

FOR IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL REGISTRATION

