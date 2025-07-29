Noatum Maritime Expands, Opens Shanghai Office

Noatum Maritime, part of AD Ports Group’s Maritime & Shipping Cluster, opened its first office in Shanghai dedicated to its agency and maritime services arm – Noatum Maritime Services. The new office contributes to the Group’s international expansion strategy and capitalises on Shanghai’s prominence as a major trade and logistics hub.



Noatum Maritime Services provides comprehensive solutions to charterers, owners, operators and ship managers for all vessel and cargo types, from load to discharge, leveraging expertise gained from operating in more than 814 ports worldwide across 118 countries. The new office aims to deliver enhanced support to a growing client base, both in China and internationally, adding to an already well-established physical presence in 77 ports within 17 countries.



The new facility was officially opened during a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by senior officials, including H.E. Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Hawi, Undersecretary of UAE Ministry of Investment; Mansour AlMulla, Deputy Group CEO – ADQ; and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group. The branch shares premises with Noatum Logistics’ existing commercial office in Shanghai, reflecting the integrated and synergistic service offering that defines AD Ports Group’s business approach.



The launch of Noatum Maritime Services' office in Shanghai follows AD Ports Group’s recent expansion of its global network of offices, with the launch of its first international office in the Chinese capital, Beijing. This step further demonstrates its commitment to growth and expansion in China and broader ambitions to establish a foothold in Asia’s key maritime hubs.