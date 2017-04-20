Marine Link
Merchant Navy Medal Award Nominations Open

April 20, 2017

Image: Merchant Navy Welfare Board

 The Merchant Navy Medal (MNM) has been awarded by the industry for meritorious service since it was established in 2005.  

Last year it was elevated to a State award, with presentations conducted by HRH The Princess Royal at Trinity House on 15 November.  This year, the closing date for the receipt of nominations is Friday 19 May. 
 
Details of the awards ceremony will be promulgated in due course.  Eligibility for the MNM is limited to those who have served, or are serving, in the Merchant Navy or Fishing Fleets of the United Kingdom, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands who have shown devotion to duty and exemplary service, which has been of particular value and has constituted an outstanding example to others. 
 
The task of nominating falls to busy people, however, a national award provides clear acknowledgement of an individual’s valuable service and their contribution to the life of the country. It reflects positively on the organisation with which they are associated and it also provides an opportunity for the wider industry or sector to showcase its work and raise its profile.
 
In short, it is worth it for all concerned and members are strongly encouraged to nominate suitable individuals. 
 
As with all such awards, nominees should not be made aware that they are being considered and there can be no assurance that a particular nomination will be successful.
 
