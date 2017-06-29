Marine Link
Thursday, June 29, 2017

ST Engineering Adds Nonexecutive Director

June 29, 2017

Singapore based defense and engineering firm Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) has appointed Neo Kian Hong as nonindependent and nonexecutive director of the company, effective June 30, 2017. 
 
Neo is Singapore’s Permanent Secretary (Defense Development) and has held various command positions in the Ministry of Defense, including Chief of Army and Chief of Defense Force. He was also Permanent Secretary (Education Development) at Ministry of Education until June 19, 2017. Neo holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical and Electronic Engineering) from the University of London, U.K. as well as a Master of Science (Management of Technology) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, U.S. 
 
Neo had served on the board from March 2010 to April 2013 when he was the Chief of Defense Force. 
