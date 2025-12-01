NORDEN Acquires Taylor Maritime’s Southern Africa Cargo Activities

Danish shipping company NORDEN has acquired the Southern African cargo activities of Taylor Maritime, previously operated under the IVS brand, adding to its growing parceling and project cargo business.

As part of the deal, NORDEN will take over the specialist parceling team based in Durban, South Africa, led by Brandon Paul, who will continue serving customers on parcel trades from South Africa.

“We are delighted that Brandon and his team join NORDEN as we are committed to further grow our activity and customer offering in Southern Africa as a global provider of ocean-based freight services for bulk and project cargo of all sizes. With a fleet of over 400 vessels, we are looking to further expand our business in the region and offer our customers fully flexible solutions,” said Jan Rindbo, NORDEN CEO.

The Durban office becomes NORDEN’s third location on the African continent, joining the company’s existing offices in Ivory Coast and Gabon.

The deal marks NORDEN’s third acquisition in three years, following its 2023 purchase of Thorco Projects and its 2024 acquisition of Norwegian parceling company Norlat Shipping, both now integrated into the Freight Services & Trading business unit.