Norden Completes Norlat Shipping Acquisition

Danish shipping company Norden said on Tuesday that it has closed its acquisition of Nordic dry bulk operator Norlat Shipping.

The deal was announced in July but remained subject to regulatory approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are delighted to have received the green light for the acquisition last week and with the closing of the acquisition today we look forward to welcoming the Norlat Shipping team and customers,” said Norden CEO Jan Rindbo. “Norlat is a skilled niche operator and a great addition to our growing projects and parceling activities, allowing us to offer our customers fully flexible solutions, as a global provider of ocean-based freight services for bulk and project cargo of all sizes.”

Norlat Shipping—with offices in Norway and Stockholm, Sweden—specializes in the shipment of forest products and other bulk commodities, with main trading routes from Northern Europe to North Africa and North America.