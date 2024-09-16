Norden Enters Biofuel Deal with BHP

Danish shipowner Norden announced it has entered into an arrangement with Australian mining company BHP to use biofuel as a means to reduce vessel emissions.

Norden said it will use approximately 1,000 tonnes of 100% biofuel (B100) during a voyage from Hay Point, Australia to Rotterdam, Netherlands on the Capesize vessel Nord Steel. This will be the largest quantity of biofuel used on a single voyage by Nor den, anticipated to reduce a total of 2,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions compared to an equivalent voyage using conventional fossil maritime fuel.

BHP’s Head of Maritime, Sarah Greenough, said, “Since our first biofuel trial in 2021, BHP has introduced biofuel blends into the fuel mix for selected voyages on our major shipping routes. We are delighted to work with like-minded partners like Norden to consume biofuel as a contribution towards decarbonising supply chain emissions.”

“BHP is taking a leading role in helping to accelerate the decarbonisation of shipping, so we are immensely proud of the trust they have put in us, supporting them in their efforts to see lower supply chain emissions,” says Jan Rindbo, CEO of Norden. “Biofuels are an integral part of our ambition to decarbonize our customers’ supply chains, as it can be applied directly onto our +500 operated vessels without any engine modifications, while delivering instant reductions to the benefit of our customers.” Jan Rindbo, concludes.

Norden has been among biofuel frontrunners in the maritime industry, becoming the first shipping company to perform a commercial shipment using B100 in 2018. Since then, the company has pioneered the use of biofuels with its latest investment in biooil scale-up producer MASH Makes and with the development of the Norden Book & Claim initiative, connecting emission reductions made by Norden with customers that due to trading routes or other constraints are not able to bunker low-carbon fuels.