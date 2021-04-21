Norsepower Inks Rotor Sails Installation Deal with Keppel's OTD

Auxiliary wind propulsion systems provider Norsepower said it has signed a framework agreement with Keppel Offshore & Marine’s technology arm Offshore Technology Development (OTD) for rotor sail installations.

Under the agreement, OTD can assist to provide the initial survey, design and engineering works, and organize the equipment installation for Norsepower’s rotor sails. Norsepower will deliver project management, delivery and installation supervision to support smooth installation, servicing and warranty support.

Norsepower’s rotor sail solution is a modernized version of the Flettner rotor, a spinning cylinder that uses the Magnus effect to harness wind power to thrust a ship, thereby reducing fuel burn and emissions. The solution is fully automated and detects whenever the wind is strong enough to deliver fuel and emission savings, at which point the rotor sails start automatically.

According to Norsepower, its deal with OTD represents a significant step in fully commercializing the technology, which it said is capable of achieving, on average, between 5 and 20% reductions in carbon and other emissions, as well as fuel and fuel costs in suitable conditions.

Norsepower has completed five installations to date and is due to complete its sixth installation of five tilting rotor sails on a bulker during the first half of this year.