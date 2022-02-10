Marine Link
Friday, February 11, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Expects Net Loss Till Regular Voyages Resume

February 10, 2022

© icemanphotos / Adobe Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it expects to report a net loss until it can resume regular voyages, as the Omicron variant stalls a rebound in a sector ravaged by the pandemic.

Cruising demand was slammed by rising COVID-19 cases during the Delta and Omicron waves as operators had to tweak their itineraries halfway through sailings or cancel trips hours before the start.

Still, the company said it expects to have positive net income on an adjusted basis for the second half of 2022.

In November, the cruise liner forecast a return to profitability in the second half of the year.


(Reuters - Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Mehr Bedi; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

