Norwegian Shipowner Preorders Amogy's Ammonia Power Solution

Brooklyn, N.Y. based Amogy announced it has entered into a preorder contract to supply four of its 200-kilowatt (kW) ammonia-to-power systems to an undisclosed Norwegian shipping company.

The Amogy powerpacks will provide the primary power on a newbuild vessel slated for zero emissions sailing in 2025. The preorder is Amogy's first with a maritime industry customer ahead of planned commercialization in 2024.

“We are very proud that this prominent shipowner believes in our technology and sees it as the most viable solution for decarbonizing their newbuild vessel,” said Christian W. Berg, managing director of Amogy Norway. “This is a major milestone on our road to commercialization, and I believe it will serve as an inspiration for other shipowners to follow.”

Amogy’s ammonia-to-power technology feeds liquid ammonia through its cracking modules integrated into a hybrid fuel cell system, which powers electric motors.

The company is currently converting a 1957-built tug at Feeney Shipyard in Kingston, N.Y. to run on its 1-megawatt (MW) system. Amogy said it intends to trial the tugboat later this year in upstate New York.