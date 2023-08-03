Norwegian Viva Delivered by Fincantieri

Norwegian Viva, the second of six new generation cruise ships of the new Prima class for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), was delivered at Fincantieri's Marghera shipyard.

At 143,500 gross tons, almost 300 meters in length and with a capacity to accommodate around 3,100 passengers, Norwegian Prima and her sister ships will form the backbone of NCL's future fleet. Deliveries are expected until 2028.

The Prima class is based on a prototype project developed by Fincantieri which enhances the consolidated characteristics of NCL's freedom and flexibility with an innovative product configuration, capable of further enriching the experience offered to passengers. Particular attention has been paid to energy efficiency, with the dual objective of containing consumption during operation and minimizing the environmental impact, in line with the most recent regulations on the subject.

Since 2016, Fincantieri and Lloyd's Register have been collaborating with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. on all the group's brands to build the new generation of ships.

Norwegian Viva is the second of six new generation cruise ships of the new First Class for Norwegian Cruise Line. Image courtesy Fincantieri