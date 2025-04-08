N-O-S Takes Delivery of World’s First Biomethanol CTV

Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) has taken delivery of the world’s first 100% biomethanol-powered crew transfer vessel (CTV), chartered by Vestas.

M/V Transporter, designed, developed and provided by N-O-S, is a conversion from A-Class to T-class.

The vessel is a 25-meter, high-speed catamaran with an updated and improved hull design, 24 pax seating, specially designed for fast and reliable transfer of technicians and light cargo.

The initiative is in collaboration with Vestas, who will charter Transporter to explore how the biomethanol-powered vessel can reduce carbon emissions from offshore service operations.

The vessel is powered by biomethanol only, a clean, renewable fuel derived from sustainable biomass.

This innovative vessel is a part of N-O-S’s commitment to driving the transition to emission-reducing technologies and advancing the industry’s decarbonization efforts

Biomethanol is subject to great competition, therefore, the supply has already been secured in advance through the supplier Northern Energy & Supply (N-E-S).

“We now operate the world’s first single fuel biomethanol crew transfer vessel. We are improving our fleet's sustainability and setting a new standard for the maritime industry.

“Biomethanol represents a powerful alternative to conventional fuels, and we are proud to lead the way. We are grateful to work with Vestas, a long-term customer, as they want to invest in the transition towards a more sustainable future.”

“We are leading the wind industry in testing solutions that move us away from using marine gas oil (MGO). Opportunities exist for operating low-emission vessels. Commitment and alliances are needed to further exploit these opportunities.

“We are proud to be the first company in the wind industry to test the use of a single-fuel bio-methanol-powered CTV in our offshore service operations,” added Lisa Ekstrand, Head and VP of Sustainability at Vestas.