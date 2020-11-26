Novatek Completes Russia's First Ship-to-ship LNG Transfer

Russian gas producer Novatek said Wednesday it had completed Russia’s first ship-to-ship LNG transshipment in the Kildin Strait of the Barents Sea.

The Arc7 ice-class LNG tanker “Nikolay Yevgenov” reloaded an LNG cargo delivered from the Yamal LNG facility at Sabetta to the conventional tanker “Yamal Spirit”.

The ship-to-ship transfer was conducted at a temporary LNG Offshore Transshipment Complex in the Murmansk region within the seaport of Murmansk.

"The LNG Transshipment Complex will ensure uninterrupted year-round LNG transshipment from the ice-class tankers carrying LNG produced in the Russian Arctic to conventional LNG tankers," Novatek said.

"The ship-to-ship transshipment complex in the Murmansk Region represents another significant milestone in developing Novatek's LNG supply chain from the LNG facilities located in the Russian Arctic to the global natural gas-consuming markets," Novatek said.



