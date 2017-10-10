Marine Link
Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Yamal LNG to Ship Two LNG cargoes in November

October 10, 2017

File Image: A laden LNG carrier transits the Mediterranean Sea this past week (CREDIT: Robert Murphy)

The Russian Yamal LNG project will ship the first two cargoes of liquefied natural gas in November, followed by another four in December, Russia's customs service said on Tuesday.
 
The Yamal LNG project is co-owned by local Russian gas producer Novatek, as well as France's Total, China's CNPC and the Silk Road Fund.
 

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva 

