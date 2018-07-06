Marine Link
Monday, July 9, 2018

NSRP RA 19-01 Solicitation Issued

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 6, 2018

(Photo:NSRP)

(Photo:NSRP)

The National Shipbuilding Research Program issued Research Announcement 19-01 (RA 19-01) to solicit proposals for research, development and implementation of best practices in the U.S. Shipbuilding and repair enterprise.
 

The Proposal Preparation Kit (PPK), which contains formatting guidelines, contracting requirements, proposal selection process and detailed submission instructions, has been updated to correspond with the RA 19-01 solicitation.

Important Dates:

  • Summary Proposal Submission Deadline – September 13, 2018 (12:00 Noon EDT)
  • Oral Reviews – November 2018 (estimate)
  • Project Selection – December 2018 (estimate)


Further details regarding RA 19-01 Solicitation can be found on the NSRP website.
 

