Number of LNG-Fuelled Vessels Expected to Double this Decade

According to the latest figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform, 34 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels were placed in February 2025.

This was almost entirely accounted for by LNG-fuelled vessels (33), with all orders placed for container vessels.

The remaining order was for an ammonia-fuelled general cargo vessel.

A total of 45 alternative-fuelled vessels have been ordered in the first two months of this year, representing a 35% decrease compared to the first two months of 2024. This is due to low order activity in January, including for conventional-fuelled vessels, and this month’s total is the highest since October 2024.

The AFI platform also tracks the development of bunkering infrastructure for alternative fuels. Notably, this shows that eight orders were placed for LNG bunker vessels in February, representing a 50% expansion of the LNG bunker vessel orderbook.

Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime, commented: “LNG remains the headline story, with a clear continuation of the trend towards these vessels evident since mid-2024. Again, this is being driven by the container segment, highlighting the importance of the voluntary market in driving maritime decarbonization.

“Based on vessels already in the orderbook, the number of LNG vessels in operation is set to almost double by the end of the decade, and the need for supporting LNG bunkering infrastructure is intensifying. It is, therefore, especially encouraging to see a surge in the ordering of LNG bunkering vessels in February.”