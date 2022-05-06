NWS: Dangerous Marine Conditions Expected in Virginia as Storm Approaches

The National Weather Service Wakefield, Virginia on Friday warned of an approaching coastal storm impacting the region over the upcoming weekend and into early next week, warning mariners of potentially dangerous marine conditions.

"Gale force winds are expected Saturday evening through Tuesday evening, May 7-10. Between this time, expect strong north to northeasterly winds, 25-35 kts with gusts up to 40 kts. Expected sea state will deteriorate and gradually increase to 8 to 10 feet resulting in dangerous marine conditions. Strong winds and increased sea state are expected to last through Tuesday," the National Weather Service Wakefield said Friday.

According to the NWS, significant tidal flooding is expected in the southern Chesapeake Bay and coastal Virginia waters Sunday evening through Tuesday, May 8-10, due to the long duration of strong northerly winds in the area.

"Mariners are advised to monitor the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service or other weather media outlets as conditions and forecasts may change," NWS said.

NWS also said that mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions.

"Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves," NWS advised.

"Vessels anchored shall prepare for heavy winds. Additional anchor(s) should be made ready to let go and preparations shall be made to have a continuous anchor watch. Engine(s) should be made immediately available for maneuvering. Also, vessels should maintain a continuous listening watch on VHF Channel 16," NWS said.

Due to the high winds, regional bridge operations may be impacted, NWS said, also stressing that with higher wind speeds, the Coast Guard’s ability to respond to emergencies could be affected.

"No Port Conditions or restrictions are anticipated for the Captain of the Port Virginia zone," NWS said.

Credit: NWS/NOAA