NYK Agrees Charter with Yara for Ammonia-Fueled Gas Carrier

Yara Clean Ammonia Switzerland, a subsidiary company of the world’s largest ammonia distributor Yara International, has signed a time-charter contract with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) for an ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier (AFMGC) to be delivered in November 2026.

Since 2021, Yara Clean Ammonia and NYK have jointly studied the practical application of an ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier, and the companies have now concluded the world’s first time-charter contract for an AFMGC, the most popular type of vessel for the international maritime transportation of ammonia.

The 100-meter-long vessel, with the breadth of 32 meters, will feature a 40,000 m3 tank.

The use of an AFMGC will contribute to significantly reducing GHG emissions from marine transportation and developing an ammonia supply chain by providing a more environment-friendly means of ammonia transport as demand grows for ammonia use in the power sector, for marine fuel, and the like.

“Our successful collaboration with NYK enables us not only to comply with future regulations related to CO2 emissions from sea-going vessels but also helps us to ensure that our customers can receive carbon-intensity compliant clean ammonia throughout our supply chain from well to wake,” said Murali Srinivasan, SVP Commercial in Yara Clean Ammonia.

“We have been developing an ammonia-fueled vessel because we believe that using alternative fuels, especially ammonia, is essential to reaching the net-zero goal. We are delighted to have concluded this time-charter contract with Yara Clean Ammonia, the world’s largest ammonia, which has highly evaluated the AFMGC we develop with our partner companies as a next-generation fueled vessel.

“We will continue to work with Yara on building an ammonia supply chain from various aspects, not only in the maritime transportation of ammonia”, added Hironobu Watanabe, Managing Executive Officer in NYK.