NYK Becomes Co-Owner of N-O-G as it Eyes Offshore Wind Growth

NYK Line has become a co-owner of the crew transfer vessel (CTV) operator Northern Offshore Group (N-O-G) with the most recent investment, in preparation for the anticipated future expansion of offshore wind in waters closer to Japan.

N-O-G operates over 60 CTVs in the global offshore wind industry. NYK and N-O-G have had an operational and technical collaboration since 2019, and N-O-G became an NYK Group company when a majority of its shares were acquired by NYK.

Through this investment, N-O-G will be able to leverage NYK’s global network, enabling further technical development and growth. NYK will, in turn, gain important operational experience in preparation for the anticipated future expansion of offshore wind in waters closer to Japan.

David Kristensson, N-O-G’s CEO, has secure NYK’s full confidence and support and will continue to lead the company. Carl-Johan Hagman, NYK executive officer and NYK Group Europe region head, has become a chairman of N-O-G’s board of directors.

“We are excited to expand our collaboration with NYK. We have worked together for a long time and have the same values and vision for the future, which is very important to us. NYK is a key player in the global maritime industry, and together, we can significantly increase our global presence and further improve our services for our customers,” Kristensson said.

“For several years, NYK and N-O-G have had a close partnership that has very naturally evolved into this co-ownership. N-O-G will continue to operate as an independent entity, retaining its ‘Donsö-spirit’, but will have the ability to draw on the global resources of the wider NYK Group.

“NYK and N-O-G share a total commitment to the highest operational quality standards as well as the ambition to pioneer marine technical solutions that will deliver the lowest environmental emissions in the industry, reaching zero emissions by 2050. With great excitement, we now look forward to co-creating the future of the offshore wind industry with our customers and other pioneers,” added Hagman.