NYK Begins Onboard Testing of Sustainable Car Lashing Belts

NYK Line, NYK Trading Corporation and Rexxam Corporation have begun onboard testing of jointly developed prototype car lashing belts using recycled polyester fiber for use in car carriers.

Aiming to reduce petroleum consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the three companies signed an agreement in 2022 to jointly develop a car lashing belt that uses recycled polyester fiber for the belt portion. On April 23, a hundred of these prototype belts were loaded for testing on the car carrier Cassiopeia Leader.

The onboard testing will repeatedly confirm that the strength and durability of the product meet the standards set by NYK, with the aim of officially introducing the completed product by fiscal 2026.

The GHG emissions from the weaving of these prototypes, which use 99.5% recycled raw yarn, are expected to be reduced by approximately 28.3% compared to existing products made from petroleum resources. If these prototypes are used in all car carriers operated by NYK (approximately 120 vessels), GHG emissions could be reduced by approximately 400 tons.



