NYK to Develop Japan's First Bunkering Boom for Ammonia

NYK and TB Global Technologies (TBG) have signed a basic agreement to jointly develop Japan's first bunkering boom for ammonia ship-to-ship fuel supply.

NYK and TBG say they will significantly enhance the safety of supplying ammonia, which is highly toxic, to ships by employing TBG's technology to ensure that the liquid does not leak.

A bunkering boom is a device consisting of rigid pipes and hoses that connect a bunkering vessel to the other vessel to supply fuel. It is highly durable because it is made of rigid pipe, and its swivel joints allow it to change direction freely, making it easy to operate.

NYK will share data related to the development of its ammonia bunkering vessel, which received Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK in September 2022. NYK will also share its knowledge gained from Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel, Kaguya, which is operated by Central LNG Marine Fuel Japan Corporation, an NYK affiliate.



