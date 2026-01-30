NYK Holds 2026 Dry Bulk Safety Conference in Greece

NYK convened its third annual Dry Bulk Safety Conference in Athens, Greece, on January 21. The event brought together 150 participants representing 70 Greek shipowners and other companies active in the dry bulk sector. Originally established in 2010 in Japan for domestic shipowners and ship-management companies, the conference first expanded to Greece in 2024.

At the conference, we shared with Greek shipowners and related companies case studies of past accidents and incidents, along with countermeasures and measures for crew welfare. From NYK, we introduced “NAV9000 Plus,” an evolution of our proprietary safety standard “NAV9000” for our group's operated vessels, shipowners, and ship management companies. Additionally, new fuel additives developed by our group company Nippon Oil & Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. were explained and demonstrated.

We also introduced MarCoPay, a seafarer-tailored electronic money platform whose coverage has been expanded through a collaboration with Kadmos. Furthermore, NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd., our group's ship management company, showcased IT-driven vessel management practices that leverage AI to optimize operations.

Complementing these sessions, Class NK, a Japanese ship classification society, introduced the latest trends in cybersecurity regulations for ships, while Class ABS, a U.S. ship classification society, addressed the evolving GHG regulations and their impact on the industry. Additionally, WISTA Hellas, a member of WISTA International based in Greece, delivered a presentation on fostering a safety culture through leadership that respects diversity.

The panel discussion, which included participating shipowners, featured diverse industry experts who addressed deepening challenges in maritime training, competency, safety standards, and ergonomics. Particular focus was placed on Generation Z, digitalization, and risk management frameworks, with opinions exchanged regarding safe operations and seafarer education.

Moving forward, NYK remains dedicated to disseminating information on safe vessel operations and environmental initiatives. By actively facilitating forums for exchanging views with maritime stakeholders both domestically and internationally, we will contribute to the sustainable safe operation of the entire shipping industry.