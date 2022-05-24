NYK to Invest in theDOCK’s Navigator II Fund

NYK signed an agreement to invest in “Navigator II,” an investment fund managed by theDOCK, an Israeli venture capital firm specializing in maritime technology.

Navigator II invests in and supports startup companies that research and develop innovative technologies in the fields of shipping, ports, and supply chains. Through Navigator II, NYK will promote open innovation with startup companies by identifying new technologies and ideas that will strengthen existing businesses and create new businesses.

In the past, NYK has directly invested in startup companies having innovative technologies in the fields of decarbonization and DX (Digital Transformation) and has also launched startup accelerator programs that create opportunities to collaborate with emerging startups through joint platforms with other companies. NYK has now decided to invest in Navigator II based on the judgment that it will become more important to collaborate with startup companies researching various technologies in the fast-growing fields of decarbonization and DX on a global scale.

This is the first time that NYK has signed an agreement to invest in an investment fund managed by a venture capital firm specializing in the maritime business.