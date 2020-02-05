NYK Orders 2nd LNG-Fueled PCTC

Japanese shipping and logistics company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has placed an order to build a second LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) with Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co.



The shipbuilding contract was signed at NYK’s head office on January 31. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in 2022 and will become NYK’s second LNG-fueled PCTC.



"With this new vessel, NYK will be able to provide more customers with a low-carbon transportation mode, and the company will continue its efforts to reduce its environmental load and contribute to the realization of a sustainable society," said the shipping company.



It said that NYK aims to integrate ESG principles into management strategies by making efforts to reduce CO2 emissions per voyage through full use of the company’s technological capabilities, such as the development of energy-saving technologies and the optimization of operations through the use of digitization and big data (e.g., autonomous navigation technologies).



NYK has also positioned LNG fuel as one of the bridging technologies to realize future zero-emission ships. The company aims to have a clean transportation mode that will reduce the environmental burden of the entire PCTC fleet.



The first vessel NYK announced on September 24, 2019, was selected as a model project by Japan’s Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and will receive support from the ministries for technical verification of CO2 emission reductions during actual voyages.



The company is making a proactive effort to shift to LNG-fueled vessels as one solution to environmental concerns. In addition to these LNG-fueled PCTCs, an LNG-fueled coal carrier will be delivered in 2023.



Additionally, in 2015 Japan’s first LNG-fueled ship, the tugboat Sakigake, was delivered, and in 2017 the world's first purpose-built LNG bunkering vessel entered operation.



Further, NYK is making use of the expertise and know-how the company has obtained through LNG transportation over the years to expand its range of businesses to include LNG-fuel supply and sale.