NYK Orders Pair of LPG Dual-Fueled VLGCs

Japanese shipping company NYK ordered its first liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fueled very large gas carriers (VLGCs), a pair of ships to be built at Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ Sakaide Works shipyard for delivery in 2022.

According to NYK, the new VLGCs will comply not only with the SOx Global Cap regulations that were tightened from January 2020 but also with the EEDI phase 3 requirements.

In addition, by equipping the ships with LPG tanks on deck, it will be possible to load LPG for fuel separately from the LPG cargo. Having the LPG tanks on deck extends the cruising range of the vessel when LPG fuel is used even though the size of the vessel remains the same.

Length overall: 230 meters

Breadth: 37.2 meters

Depth: 21.9 meters

Summer draft: 11.6 meters

Tank capacity: approx. 86,500 cubic meters (includes the on-deck tank capacity of 2,500 cubic meters)