NYK Signs Multi-Year Deal with GAIL (India) Limited for Charter of LNG Carrier
NYK signed a multi-year time-charter contract with GAIL (India) Limited, India's largest natural gas company, for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.
Grace Emilia, the vessel that will be chartered, is equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed X-DF diesel engine, a unit that has superior fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored in the cargo tank. The vessel also features a re-liquefaction system that can use re-liquefied excess boil-off gas and return it to the cargo tank.
The cargo tank has a 174,000 cu. m. capacity membrane-type tank that makes use of advanced insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate in the cargo tank for efficiency and economy in LNG transportation.
GAIL is India’s state-owned Natural gas major under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and is a major reseller and pipeline operator in the country. It is the market leader in gas marketing segment accounting for more than 50% of the total gas consumption by end-users in the country.
Grace Emilia Main Particulars
- Length overall: 297.2m
- Breadth: 46.4m
- Main engine: X-DF diesel engine
- Cargo tank capacity: 173,955 cu. m.
- Shipbuilder: Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
- Flag: Bahamas
- Delivery year: 2021