Marine Link
Saturday, December 25, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

NYK Signs Multi-Year Deal with GAIL (India) Limited for Charter of LNG Carrier

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 24, 2021

Grace Emilia is equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed X-DF diesel engine. Photo courtesy NYK

Grace Emilia is equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed X-DF diesel engine. Photo courtesy NYK

NYK signed a multi-year time-charter contract with GAIL (India) Limited, India's largest natural gas company, for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier. 

Grace Emilia, the vessel that will be chartered, is equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed X-DF diesel engine, a unit that has superior fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored in the cargo tank. The vessel also features a re-liquefaction system that can use re-liquefied excess boil-off gas and return it to the cargo tank.

The cargo tank has a 174,000 cu. m. capacity membrane-type tank that makes use of advanced insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate in the cargo tank for efficiency and economy in  LNG transportation.

GAIL is India’s state-owned Natural gas major under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and is a major reseller and pipeline operator in the country. It is the market leader in gas marketing segment accounting for more than 50% of the total gas consumption by end-users in the country.

Grace Emilia Main Particulars

  • Length overall: 297.2m
  • Breadth: 46.4m
  • Main engine: X-DF diesel engine
  • Cargo tank capacity: 173,955 cu. m.
  • Shipbuilder: Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
  • Flag: Bahamas
  • Delivery year: 2021
!!!banner!!!
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News