Marine Link
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

NYK to Study, Trial Emission Reduction Gear On Up to 50 Bulk Carriers

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 8, 2022

Two examples of energy saving devices. Image courtesy NYK/Nakashima Propeller

Two examples of energy saving devices. Image courtesy NYK/Nakashima Propeller

NYK signed a business alliance agreement with Nakashima Propeller, a marine equipment manufacturer that develops and sells ship propellers as well as energy-saving devices, and Fluid Techno, a ship design company with fluid analysis technology, to explore options to help cut greenhouse gas emissions from ships. 

Specifically, the agreement signed on July 7 aims to verify the effects of energy-saving devices that enhance vessel fuel efficiency by improving water flow generated at the aft-end of ships, select optimal combinations of those energy-saving devices, and install them on existing ships. 

The manifestation of the deal is NYK aiming to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from existing vessels by installing energy-saving devices on about 50 dry bulk carriers over the next three years.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week