NYK Takes Delivery of Third Methanol-Fueled Chem Tanker

The methanol-fueled chemical tanker Grouse Sun, owned by NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte. Ltd., an NYK Group company based in Singapore, was delivered on April 19. The vessel was built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea.

Grouse Sun has been equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can use not only heavy fuel oil but also methanol. When navigating using methanol as fuel, the vessel has a new technology that suppresses the production of NOx (nitrogen oxides) by adding water to methanol to lower its temperature during combustion. As a result, the vessel can comply with the IMO’s stringent Tier III NOx emission standard* and contribute to environment-friendly transportation without the need for an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) device.

Under the management of NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd., an NYK Group company, the vessel will be engaged in a long-term charter contract with Waterfront Shipping Limited, which is a subsidiary company of Methanex Corporation, the world's largest methanol producer.



Vessel Particulars

Length o.a. / 186m

Breadth: approx. / 32.2m

Gross tonnage / 30,873 tons

Shipbuilder / Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea

Flag / Singapore

Grouse Sun is NYK's third methanol fueled chemical tankers. Photo courtesy NYK