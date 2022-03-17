Marine Link
Friday, March 18, 2022
SUBSCRIBE

NYK's First Crew Transfer Vessel Starts Northern Offshore Charter

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 17, 2022

Credit: NYK

Credit: NYK

Japan's NYK said Thursday its new crew transfer vessel (CTV) Energizer had started its charter with Northern Offshore Services AS (NOS), a subsidiary of the Sweden-based Northern Offshore Group AB (NOG).

The CTV, which will be used to service offshore wind farms, is owned by NYK and is being chartered to NOS through a long-term bareboat charter contract. It will transfer crews to offshore wind power stations, mainly in Europe, under the operation of NOS. 

NOG operates about 60 CTVs in the offshore wind power market in Europe, and NYK and NOG signed an MoU in December 2019 to explore a CTV business related to offshore wind power generation. This bareboat charter contract is a partial development of that MoU and will be the first CTV owned by NYK. When it first announced the charter deal back in 2021, NYK said the term was for ten years. Credit: NYK

As an owner of a CTV and participant in this business, NYK will dispatch its marine engineers to NOS to engage in operation and ship management in order to gain the leading European knowledge in offshore wind power generation.

In addition, NYK said it was preparing to expand its domestic CTV business by strengthening cooperation with partners in each region, such as collaboration with Akita Eisen KK, which is the only towing company in Japan’s Akita prefecture, and a cooperation agreement with Akita Prefecture.

"We will continue to aim to contribute to the spread of offshore wind power generation through the CTV business in cooperation with NOG," NYK said.

Featured in the March 2022 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News is a feature focus on Callan Marine, as Maxie McGuire informs on the company’s quest to build and maintain a young, capable and diverse fleet of dredgers.
Read the Magazine

Training Tips for Ships: Excellent Training is Never an Accident

Business Interruption Tops Risks for Marine and Shipping Companies in ‘22

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week