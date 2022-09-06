NYK's New LPG Dual-fuel VLGC Named Lupinus Planet

On September 2, a naming ceremony was held at Sakaide Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. for a new very large gas carrier (VLGC) that NYK will charter to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) company Astomos Energy Corporation.

At the ceremony, the ship was named Lupinus Planet by Toru Araki, executive vice president at Astomos Energy Corporation, and the ceremonial rope holding the vessel in place was cut by his wife. Yuji Nishijima, NYK executive Officer, attended together with others from NYK.

This vessel will be NYK‘s first liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dual-fuel VLGC. When LPG is used as fuel, exhaust gas from the ordered VLGC will contain at least 85% less sulfur oxide (SOx) and 15% less carbon dioxide (CO2) compared to conventional VLGCs equipped with fuel-oil engines.

Length overall: 229.9 meters

Breadth: 37.2 meters

Depth: 21.9 meters

Summer draft: 11.6 meters

Tank capacity: approx. 86,500 cubic meters (includes the on-deck tank capacity of 2,500 cubic meters)





Lupinus Planet (Photo: NYK)