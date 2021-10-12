Ocean Infinity Acquires Red Rock

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity announced it has acquired Red Rock, a technology company with solutions that will enable autonomous port operations, an enabler for future uncrewed shipping.

Red Rock is developing digital and autonomous solutions in an effort to revolutionize lifting and handling both onshore and offshore.

The acquisition will combine Ocean Infinity’s ‘Armada’ robotic vessels and low emission operations with Red Rock’s ability to develop hardware and software solutions for remote and autonomous handling.

All of Red Rock’s business lines spanning marine, artificial intelligence, software solutions and digital consulting are included as part of the acquisition.

Ocean Infinity’s footprint in Europe now extends to offices in Norway and Romania, alongside the existing presence in North America, the Middle East and Africa. The enlarged group will have a full-time headcount of approximately 600 people.

Dan Hook, Ocean Infinity’s Chief Technology Officer, said, “The Red Rock team with their technology-focused and forward-thinking approach to marine logistics, are an excellent addition to Ocean Infinity. Across the industry, there’s been much talk about the role that remote technologies will play in the future of ports and shipping as the world looks for ways to reduce its collective carbon footprint. This acquisition is pivotal in the journey towards smarter, cleaner ways of operating at sea. Together, Ocean Infinity and Red Rock have all the ingredients to develop next-generation shipping to provide the industry with the ability to operate safely on a global scale, with minimal environmental impact. I’m incredibly excited to welcome the Red Rock team onboard.”

Christoffer Jørgenvåg, Red Rock Group’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “With the drive Ocean Infinity has for sustainable autonomous marine robotics, the fit together with Red Rock is truly unique. Together we are creating a technology platform for the ocean space with capabilities and scale that the world has never seen before. The combined efforts will ensure that our customers are future proofing their investments and operations. With the Group’s scale and combined capabilities, our colleagues will have fun, complex challenges to solve, the most ambitious goals, and the ability to create innovative technology to create smarter and cleaner operations at sea. I am truly excited for the future ahead with Ocean Infinity, and the endless possibilities.”