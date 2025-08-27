Oceanbird Launches Wing 560

Oceanbird launched its first rigid wing sail, the Wing 560, on August 25, 2025.

Aside from being a new landmark in Landskrona, Southern Sweden, it will be an important site for crew training, customers visits and optimization of the automation system.

The Oceanbird company was formed 3.5 years ago as a joint venture between Alfa Laval and Wallenius Lines. Since then, the team has developed a rigid, 40-meter high and 14-meter-wide wing sail. The core is made of high strength steel, and the aerodynamic surface is a sandwich construction of glass fiber composites and 370,000 recycled plastic bottles.

The first wing sail will be permanently placed at the shipyard Oresund Dry Docks in Landskrona, where also an identical, second wing sail will be assembled in the autumn. That wing will be installed on Wallenius Wilhelmsen´s vessel Tirranna in the beginning of 2026.