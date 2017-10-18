Marine News Boat of the Month: October 2017

RIBCRAFT delivers new 41’ model: robust, multi-nissioned and all-new

RIBCRAFT recently introduced the all new 41’ RIBCRAFT 12.5 with the recent delivery of a specialized USCG Sub Chapter T Certified tour boat to a customer in New England. At 41’, the RIBCRAFT 12.5 is the newest and largest model in the RIBCRAFT model line. The ultimate offshore platform for tour operators, security and patrol operations, military applications, and discerning recreational boaters, the 12.5 combines RIBCRAFT’s signature deep V hull and bow sheer with an extended waterline and generous beam. Designed for offshore passages and operations requiring large crew and payload capacities, this flagship model offers incredible flexibility to meet the specialized needs of every customer. The most recent 12.5, configured for passenger-for-hire operations, was built to United States Coast Guard Sub Chapter T standards for passenger vessels.

Delivered to a tour company in New England, the boat will run whale watching expeditions, sightseeing tours and thrill rides. The new 41’ USCG certified vessel can accommodate up to 34 guests through the combination of 29 jockey-style pod seats and a large aft bench. Outfitted for adventure tours, this RIBCRAFT 12.5 features an eye catching heavy duty yellow Hypalon tube, extended canopy top with an integrated swim ladder, bow thruster, and a marine head. Powered by triple 350HP Mercury Verado outboards, the RIBCRAFT 12.5 reaches speeds in excess of 50 mph while still providing responsive and agile handling that customers expect. The 12.5 is also available with twin inboard diesel I/O or water jets. With an optional thruster, the 12.5 delivers tight quarter maneuverability. The all new RIBCRAFT 12.5 is available in multiple configurations to suit both commercial and recreational customers. Whether as a USCG Inspected vessel with passenger seating, an open center console layout for commercial diving and sailing support, or a fully enclosed cabin for all weather protection and overnight accommodations, the all new RIBCRAFT 12.5 performs well in any role. In other words – the ideal multi-missioned workboat.

The 41’ Ribcraft 12.5 at a glance (as delivered) …

Fuel Capacity: 450 gallons

LOA: 41’-00”

Beam: 11’6”

Internal Length: 36’1”

Internal Beam: 8’2”

Tube Diameter: 22⁰

Air Chambers: 11

Marine toilet with holding tank

Triple Mercury Verado 350HP

T-top electronics box and courtesy lights

Forward tow post

Service: USCG subchapter

Garmin GPS with sounder

Maximum Speed: 50+ mph

Pod seats: 29

12V outlet

AIS, Radar, VHF

Vetus bow thruster

Passengers (Max): 34

Transom bollards

Max HP: 1,050