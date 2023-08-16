Odfjell to Install Suction Sails on a Chemical Tanker

Odfjell announced it will install bound4blue's eSAIL wind-assisted propulsion technology system on a chemical tanker, making it the first tanker vessel in the world to harness this groundbreaking technology.

bound4blue’s eSAIL system utilizes a wind-assisted propulsion system known as a suction sail to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

"Since 2020, we have been studying sail technologies as a potential energy efficiency measure for our fleet, and we are excited to now take the next step by partnering with bound4blue to implement their pioneering eSAIL system on one of our chemical tankers," said Jan Opedal, manager projects at Odfjell. “This technology has significant potential to reduce emissions by harvesting the energy on the ship itself and transforming it directly into a forward thrust.”

The installation will be completed in 2024.

Odfjell said its decision to collaborate with bound4blue was supported by an extensive study conducted by SSPA, evaluating various wind assisted propulsion systems (WAPS) for the Odfjell fleet.

“This project marks another leap in our dedication to decarbonization. As the first tanker company to test the suction-sail technology, we demonstrate our innovative capabilities and dedication to a more sustainable shipping sector,” said Erik Hjortland, Odfjell’s vice president of technology. “We all have a responsibility to use as few resources as possible, and Odfjell’s long-time efforts in energy efficiency have significantly reduced our fleet’s emissions. The work continues, and we look forward to documenting further improvements with the installation of suction sails.”

“We are thrilled to team up with Odfjell for our first-ever installation in the tanker segment. They are true pioneers in innovation and sustainability, setting the bar for decarbonization in the industry. We are pleased that they have chosen our technology after their thorough analysis, confirming that we are headed in the right direction. Working with their open and collaborative team has been fantastic, and we are confident that our joint efforts will unlock significant value for the industry,” said David Ferrer, CTO of bound4blue.