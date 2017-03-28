Navy's Top Officer Visits Naval Station Rota

Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. John Richardson and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Steven Giordano visited Naval Station Rota, March 27 and 28.

During their time in Rota, Richardson and Giordono visited the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Ross (DDG 71), ate lunch with the 2016 Sailors of the Year, viewed a display of Commander, Task Force 68 expeditionary equipment and held an "all-hands call" with installation Sailors, civilians and family members.

While meeting Sailors around the installation, Richardson said it was clear Naval Station Rota Sailors are mission-focused and very well led.

"I am incredibly proud and humbled to be your chief of naval operations," said Richardson. "The commitment that you made to come and be a part of our Navy to defend our nation and to come forward here in Rota is something I think about everyday."

During the all-hands call, Richardson discussed various topics, professional development, general military training, personnel adjustments, advancement and more.

Richardson said the Navy is continuing to make personnel adjustments but Sailors in the fleet can help by being creative.

"I'll do my part to try and continue to analyze the manpower but we also have to be as creative as possible to use the people that we have in the most creative and effective ways possible."

Richardson said every decision he makes in Washington, he makes thinking of the Sailors around the world on land and at sea. He said "it begins with you in mind to make sure that we're doing everything we can do so that you can reach your potential as effective combat teams. We begin and end our day thinking about you, your commitment and what we owe you to make you as good as we can."

Before Richardson departed, he had one last message for everyone.

"We have the most talented Navy that we have ever had," said Richardson. "I'm not just saying that to sound like a cheerleader, I've got test scores to prove it. By every measurement that we have, both talent and commitment, you are the very best that the Navy has ever had."

