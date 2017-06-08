Marine Link
Thursday, June 8, 2017

Craig Joins Teekay Offshore Board

June 8, 2017

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. announced that Ian Craig has accepted an invitation to join Teekay Offshore's Board of Directors, effective June 6, 2017.
 
Craig has served in various executive positions in Shell, most recently in Nigeria where he was Executive Vice President for Sub-Saharan Africa, and in Russia where he was CEO of Sakhalin Energy, an incorporated joint venture of Gazprom, Shell, Mitsui and Mitsubishi. Prior to that, Craig was a Board member and Technical Director of Enterprise Oil plc until its acquisition by Shell in 2002. He had earlier held executive and management positions with other exploration and production (E&P) companies including Sun Oil and BP. He retired in 2013, after which he served as a non-executive director of Petroceltic plc and as a Special Advisor to OMV's supervisory board.
 
