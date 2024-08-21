Oil Spill Cleanup Ramps Up as Grounded Vessel Ultra Galaxy Breaks Apart in South Africa

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Efforts are ramping up to recover oil spewing from a grounded cargo vessel that's being torn apart in stormy weather off the coast of South Africa, officials said.

Salvage efforts have been ongoing since the Panamanian-registered general cargo vessel Ultra Galaxy drifted onto a sand bank close to Doring Bay, about 186 miles north of Cape Town, on July 9 after the ship's crew abandoned the vessel when it started taking on water.

In recent days, the wreck has been battered by severe weather and high swells, leading the stricken vessel to be break apart further and triggering a release of oil onto nearby beaches, the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) said on Tuesday.

"The stormy weather over the past few days has exacerbated the situation, causing the wreck to split further, break apart and turn over, with almost of the entire length of her hull now underwater," SAMSA said.

Aerial inspections performed on Sunday and Tuesday revealed oil in the surrounding waters accompanied by a strong odor, SAMSA said, noting the oil is drifting within the predicted drift patterns and is washing up onto the immediate beaches.

"It is too early to determine how much of the remaining oil has spilled from the wreck," the agency said. "SAMSA is coordinating closely with the salvage team and local authorities to manage the environmental impact of this latest development."

SAMSA said 170 people are currently working as part of the cleanup team, with more than 30 additional personnel expected to join the effort in the coming days.

"Additional pollution patrols will be conducted along the length of the adjoining beaches, to ensure that no oil is drifting outside of the predicted area. Weather conditions will continue to be monitored closely to determine the most efficient, most suitable and safest course of action," SAMSA said.