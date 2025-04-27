Oil Spill Occurs in Louisiana Marshes

The US Coast Guard, operator Spectrum OpCo and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office (LOSCO) have established a Unified Command in response to an oil and gas mixture release in a marsh environment near the Garden Island Bay Production Facility company's well in Plaquemines Parish, southeast of New Orleans, Louisiana.

An overflight by an LOSCO aircrew on Saturday confirmed the presence of crude oil. The operator is implementing its federal and state approved emergency oil spill response plan.

There have been no reports of injuries or wildlife impacts.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.



