Oil Tanker Ablaze off UAE

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 29, 2020

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are "working to put out a fire that broke out aboard an oil tanker 21 miles off the coast of Sharjah after receiving a distress message. A proper investigation is in progress," an official at the UAE National Media Council said on Wednesday, citing the UAE Federal Transport Authority – Land & Maritime (FTA).

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said earlier on Wednesday that it had received reports of a vessel on fire northwest of the UAE emirate of Sharjah.


(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

