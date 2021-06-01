Oldendorff Announces New Fleet Additions

German shipping company Oldendorff Carriers said on Tuesday that earlier this year it ordered a Capesize bulk carrier newbuild at Namura Shipbuilding in Japan and purchased a trio of secondhand Post-panamax bulkers from three Japanese owners.

The 182,000 tdw eco Capesize newbuild is due for delivery during the fourth quarter of 2022. It features a Mitsui-MAN B&W 6G70ME-C9.5(EGRBP) NOX Tier III main engine and a new hull form, which results in a very low fuel consumption.

The three secondhand Post-panamaxes, will enter the Oldendorff fleet between June and early July 2021.

Ex name New name DWT Built Scrubber fitted Tsuneishi Clivia Oldendorff 99,000 2013 No Imabari

Claas Oldendorff

96,000 2013 No Imabari

Cedric Oldendorff 96,000 2011 Yes



