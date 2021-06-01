Oldendorff Announces New Fleet Additions
German shipping company Oldendorff Carriers said on Tuesday that earlier this year it ordered a Capesize bulk carrier newbuild at Namura Shipbuilding in Japan and purchased a trio of secondhand Post-panamax bulkers from three Japanese owners.
The 182,000 tdw eco Capesize newbuild is due for delivery during the fourth quarter of 2022. It features a Mitsui-MAN B&W 6G70ME-C9.5(EGRBP) NOX Tier III main engine and a new hull form, which results in a very low fuel consumption.
The three secondhand Post-panamaxes, will enter the Oldendorff fleet between June and early July 2021.
|Ex name
|New name
|DWT
|Built
|Scrubber fitted
|Tsuneishi
|Clivia Oldendorff
|99,000
|2013
|No
|Imabari
|Claas Oldendorff
|96,000
|2013
|No
|Imabari
|Cedric Oldendorff
|96,000
|2011
|Yes