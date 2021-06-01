Marine Link
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Oldendorff Announces New Fleet Additions

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 1, 2021

(Photo: Oldendorff Carriers)

(Photo: Oldendorff Carriers)

German shipping company Oldendorff Carriers said on Tuesday that earlier this year it ordered a Capesize bulk carrier newbuild at Namura Shipbuilding in Japan and purchased a trio of secondhand Post-panamax bulkers from three Japanese owners.

The 182,000 tdw eco Capesize newbuild is due for delivery during the fourth quarter of 2022. It features a Mitsui-MAN B&W 6G70ME-C9.5(EGRBP) NOX Tier III main engine and a new hull form, which results in a very low fuel consumption. 

The three secondhand Post-panamaxes, will enter the Oldendorff fleet between June and early July 2021.

Ex nameNew nameDWTBuiltScrubber fitted
TsuneishiClivia Oldendorff99,0002013No
Imabari
Claas Oldendorff
96,0002013No
Imabari
Cedric Oldendorff96,0002011 Yes


Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

2021: The Year When Offshore Wind Takes Off in the United States

US Jobs from US Offshore Energy, a Goal 44 Years in the Making
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News