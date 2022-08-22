Oldendorff Inks Deal for BOSS Voyage Optimization Suite

German bulk carrier company Oldendorff Carriers -- which operates about 700 ships globally -- and Blue Water signed a contract to implement Blue Water’s BOSS Voyage Optimization Suite for Oldendorff’s cape and baby cape fleet of owned and time chartered vessels.

The BOSS Suite is designed to help propel Oldendorff’s efforts towards a greener maritime trade by reducing emissions through intelligent voyage optimization, weather routing, vessel performance analysis and efficient fleet management.

“After one year of successful trials, we chose the BOSS Suite for our Cape & Baby Cape Fleet since it met our needs for optimizing voyage operations, while enabling us to see real-time CII analytics for the vessels in one platform," said Capt. Dexter Jeremiah, Managing Director Operations at Oldendorff. "The level of customization and development of advance voyage monitoring tools in the BOSS ecosystem with a quick turnaround has been second to none.”

“Throughout the trials, we were presented with challenges to develop certain customized solutions for operational excellence and performance analysis, and the BOSS team turned them into opportunities to further showcase the platform’s customizability, scalability, and an eagerness to make significant changes to suit Oldendorff’s needs,” said Capt. Kumaresh Gupta, Managing Director, BlueWater.