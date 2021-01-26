Oldendorff to Trial Folding Rotor Sails for Bulk Carriers

German shipowner Oldendorff Carriers (OC) said it has signed onto a project to develop and trial a fuel-saving wind-assisted propulsion solution for bulk carriers that will help to reduce vessels' carbon emissions.

The joint development project (JDP), which also involves Anemoi Marine Technologies, Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI), is scheduled for completion in 2022 and aims to produce commercial-ready applications across the industry in the short-term.

“This JDP, together with other ongoing projects in our company, is a testament to our commitment to the development and application of green technologies across our fleet,” said Torsten Barenthin, Director Innovation of Oldendorff Carriers. “By partnering with the ship designer (SDARI), manufacturer (Anemoi) and classification society (LR), OC seeks to achieve a comprehensive functional application of wind technology that returns environmental and commercial benefits throughout our vessels’ entire life cycle.”

Anemoi’s patented mechanical vertical rotor sails installed on deck, when driven to rotate, harness the power of the wind to provide fuel-saving additional thrust to vessels, reducing fuel consumption and lowering carbon emissions. In order to ensure the rotors do not interfere with cargo operations and air draft limitations, the sails are mounted with a folding system that enables them to be lowered from vertical into a horizontal position on deck.

(Image: Anemoi Marine Technologies)

Oldendorff said the rotor sails will be installed on a 207,000 dwt Newcastlemax bulk carrier, enabling wind propulsion to be tested on long haul voyages. "Once the design and study phases have been concluded, the results obtained will determine whether we proceed with the installation of the wind rotor technology aboard one of our vessels," the shipowner said.

Nick Contopoulos, Chief Operating Officer, Anemoi Marine Technologies, said, "We are honored to see Oldendorff Carriers, an industry leader, acknowledge Anemoi Rotor Sails as a key solution to reducing energy consumption and harmful emissions in the bulk sector. Partnering in this project further demonstrates Oldendorff Carriers’ commitment to sustainable shipping and their support of emerging wind propulsion technology as a route to future environmental compliance and decarbonization."

Vessel owners and operators are increasingly turning to alternative propulsion options such as cleaner-burning fuels and wind-assisted propulsion technologies as the shipping industry seeks ways to reduce fuel usage and lower carbon emissions in line with the International Maritime Organization's environmental targets.

Mark Darley, LR Marine & Offshore Chief Operating Officer, said, "As the need to decarbonize the shipping industry becomes more pressing, this JDP with leaders in maritime marks an important milestone on the journey and further demonstrates LR’s commitment to accelerating this transition. The partners’ collective action and joint collaboration will see the development of solutions that will meet current and future environmental targets."

Wang Gang Yi, Chief Engineer of SDARI, said, "We believe the JDP shows the maritime community is serious about its efforts to reduce GHG emissions and make shipping sustainable and competitive. We think that using wind assistance for enhancing propulsion is a viable way of helping to decarbonize the industry."